WisDOT issues project update for La Crosse Street

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is underway with reconstruction of WIS 16 (La Crosse Street) between WIS 35 (West Avenue) and Losey Boulevard.

The following work is scheduled for the next phase of this project.

Beginning Friday, July 8, West Avenue is scheduled to be closed to traffic by 6 p.m., between Pine and La Crosse streets for approximately three days, while crews reconstruct the intersection at West Avenue and La Crosse Street.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

Detour route

Motorists are encouraged to use Main Street, Losey Boulevard and Gillette Street to get around the closure.

Note that all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Find information about this project online at: projects.511wi.gov/16-lacrosse

