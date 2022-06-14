WisDOT offers live video feeds of Wisconsin highways on 511wi.gov

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has unveiled a new feature for Wisconsin’s 511 travel information system.

Accessible online at 511wi.gov or via the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app, motorists can now view live video feeds of travel conditions via traffic cameras throughout Wisconsin.

The site upgrade leverages the state’s network of more than 400 traffic cameras to stream video. This replaces the former system of still camera images which updated every few minutes. The new traffic camera video feeds provide situational awareness for drivers traveling Wisconsin highways, and also deliver timely information for emergency responders during incident management.

“We’re proud to expand capabilities of the 511 Wisconsin travel system to improve service and accessibility to live traffic conditions,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We’re implementing another tool to help drivers better plan ahead and avoid traffic backups on their route to work, school or next road trip.”

Know before you go. How to use the system:

Visit 511wi.gov online or download the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app.

In the top right corner under the Map Legend and 511 layers box, click the “cameras” checkbox.

Look for the camera icons along your route.

On 511wi.gov, click the camera icon and look for “show video” button to view the live camera feed.

On the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app, press the “play” button in the bottom right corner.

The camera upgrade is part of continuous improvement in the 511wi.gov system and streamlines video management for the department’s Traffic Management Center. Earlier this year, WisDOT launched a major overhaul to winter road reporting to improve consistency and accuracy of roadway conditions.

No matter the time or season, WisDOT reminds motorists to buckle up and put their phone down – every trip, every time. Plan ahead and know before you go with 511wi.gov for updates on road conditions, traffic cameras, incidents and locations of construction work.

