The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the draft Wisconsin Rail Plan 2050, which establishes a long-term vision for freight and passenger rail travel, is available for review and comment through Feb. 26.

“We welcome the public to participate in planning strategic investments in rail that help strengthen our economy and make our multimodal transportation infrastructure more efficient and resilient,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “In Wisconsin, about 32% of freight tonnage and value is transported by rail, and our passenger service has grown in demand. Continuing to make good investments in rail will improve safety, promote business development and improve our quality of life.”

The draft Wisconsin Rail Plan 2050 is available to review online. Comments can be made through the online comment form. A website with more information about this planning effort is also available.

To request the plan in another form, please contact:

WisDOT

Bureau of Planning and Economic Development

4822 Madison Yards Way

PO Box 7913

Madison, WI 53705

608-266-3581

The draft Wisconsin Rail Plan 2050 is part of a comprehensive review of WisDOT’s federally required long-range plans. When published, it will replace Wisconsin Rail Plan 2030. The final plan is to be completed in 2023.

The Wisconsin Rail Plan 2050 will include policies for railroad crossings, freight rail, Wisconsin’s state-owned rail system, long distance passenger rail, intercity rail and commuter rail. The plan will specifically discuss rail data trends, existing and possible future service levels, rail system conditions and commodity freight movements.