WisDOT to hold meeting on La Crosse County projects
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Hazel Brown Leicht Library, 201 Neshonoc Road, West Salem.

The meeting is designed to provide information about discussions of the bridge rehabilitation on Hwy. C over Hwy. B, the La Crosse State Trail and the Canadian Pacific Railroad in the West Salem.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend, and citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter are invited to contact Chase Kieler with MSA Professional Services at 1-608-242-6641.

For more information on the meeting or projects, call 608-785-9729.

