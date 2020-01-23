WisDOT to host public session on South Avenue construction

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host the fourth public involvement meeting to discuss improvements for US 14/61 (South Avenue) between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue in La Crosse.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Central High School, 1801 Losey Blvd.

The design for the project, aimed at improving safety and addressing deteriorated pavement, includes reconstructing the roadway with a raised median, constructing roundabouts at three intersections and improving pedestrian accommodations. Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2022.

The public is encouraged to attend, provide input and ask questions concerning the project. WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project. More information can be viewed on the project website at wisconsindot.gov.

Those who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter and those who cannot attend but would like to learn more may call Craig Fisher at 608-785-9946.

