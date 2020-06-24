With 21 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, La Crosse County remains in severe risk category

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Health Department reported another 21 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total to 335.

Of the new cases, 14 are in their 20s, three in their 30s, one each in their 50s, 60s and 70s, and the last a child age 4 or younger.

Of the total cases, 132 are considered recovered and four are being hospitalized due to the virus. There have not yet been any local deaths from COVID-19, and there have been 10,152 negative tests.

Wisconsin has had 25,763 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 487,803 negative test results. There have been 3,299 related hospitalizations and 757 deaths.

From June 17 to June 23, La Crosse County had 171 lab-confirmed cases, as well as 69 cases the week before. The two-week total of 240 is a drastic increase from the 14-day stretch prior, during which there were 31 positive tests.

"This is not a result of increased testing, this is a result of increased spread," Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, said during a Wednesday press conference. However, most days the county is "maxing out" testing capacity, she says, and is not able to test any close contacts not displaying symptoms.