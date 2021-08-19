With fall sports on the horizon, concussion prevention is key

Football tends to have a reputation as the most dangerous sport in terms of concussions, and former Packer quarterback Brett Farve this week participated in a PSA with the Concussion Legacy Foundation, urging against tackle football before the age of 14. Per the video, the more years spent participating in the game, the higher the likelihood of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which can be fatal.

As CTE can only be diagnosed via postmortem examination of brain tissue, it cannot be determined if an athlete has the condition, but Escher says there may be merit in delaying tackle sports until the teen years.

"I think that's probably a good idea, but I haven't seen good data that says you probably have less (risk of) CTE if you start playing later," Escher says. "It makes sense but there's not enough data."

Athletes who suspect they may have a concussion are advised to contact their athletic trainer. The Gundersen Sports Medicine team includes orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, sports physical therapists and athletic trainers, who can conduct ImPACT (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing) at the schools to get a baseline for verbal and visual memory, brain processing time and reaction time. After a suspected brain trauma, the athlete can undergo the same assessment to compare the results.