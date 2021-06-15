With increasing shortages, blood donors needed more than ever

Blood centers have been experiencing donation shortages for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, and an increase in trauma cases has only heightened the need for donor blood.
The American Red Cross has reported a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma, transplant or surgical patients increase, with 2021 seeing a spike in overdoses, trauma cases and emergency room visits.
In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross on a national level has seen a 10% increase in demand from trauma centers, with their growth in need over five times higher than that of other facilities which supply blood transfusions.
Regionally, an alarming number of motorcycle and vehicle accidents have occurred this spring, with a number of victims requiring critical care. Last year in Wisconsin, there were approximately 2,095 motorcycle crashes, with 1,788 injured and 112 killed.
In 2020, La Crosse County confirmed 40 overdose deaths and another 13 have been recorded so far this year. Many more individuals have needed hospital attention to survive an overdose -- per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 29 opioid overdose ambulance runs occurred in La Crosse County in April 2021, with 90 total from January through April.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Greg Novinska, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Wisconsin Region.
Additional blood need comes from those who deferred care and operations during the pandemic's peak. For some, the delay caused their health to further deteriorate and thus require more extensive treatment and additional transfusions. Over the past 90 days, the Red Cross has distributed 75,000 more blood products than anticipated.
The Red Cross is in need of all blood types, especially type O, and platelets. Through June 25, donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, the results of which will be accessible to the donor within one to two weeks of donation.
In recognition of World Sickle Cell Day June 19, all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors will be screened for the sickle cell trait. The disease primarily affects individuals of African descent, and patients may require up to 100 units of blood per year to manage the condition.
"Since the best blood match for a patient receiving ongoing transfusions comes from donors of the same genetic background, the Red Cross encourages people of all ethnicities to give blood and help increase the number of diverse donors so we can find the best match for all patients," the organization says.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and provide a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in.
"As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need," says Novinska. "Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in La Crosse:
La Crosse
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. June 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, July 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16.
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 18, 19, 25, 26, July 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, La Crosse Blood Donation Center
- Noon to 5 p.m. June 18, Valley View Mall, 3800 Hwy. 16
- 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 18, Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave.
- Noon to 5 p.m. July 2, Roncalli Newman Center Parish, 1732 State St.
- 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 2, Immanuel Lutheran School, 803 St. Paul St.
- Noon to 5 p.m. July 7, Moose Lodge
- 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12, Radisson Center, 300 Front St.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.