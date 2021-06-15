With increasing shortages, blood donors needed more than ever

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Greg Novinska, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Wisconsin Region.

Additional blood need comes from those who deferred care and operations during the pandemic's peak. For some, the delay caused their health to further deteriorate and thus require more extensive treatment and additional transfusions. Over the past 90 days, the Red Cross has distributed 75,000 more blood products than anticipated.

The Red Cross is in need of all blood types, especially type O, and platelets. Through June 25, donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, the results of which will be accessible to the donor within one to two weeks of donation.

In recognition of World Sickle Cell Day June 19, all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors will be screened for the sickle cell trait. The disease primarily affects individuals of African descent, and patients may require up to 100 units of blood per year to manage the condition.