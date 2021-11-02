With local support, Holmen teen heads to Miracle League All-Star Game

For the first time ever, a local teen will play baseball in the Miracle League All-Star Game,

With a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, Matthew McGarry, 19, of Holmen will represent the La Crosse Area Family YMCA’s Miracle League program in the game in Houston this weekend.

Miracle League Baseball is an inclusive league where children and adults with disabilities come together to play America’s greatest past-time. It aims to remove the barriers that keep children with disabilities off the field, primarily by trading natural grass fields in favor of custom-designed, rubberized turf fields that accommodate wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries.

Founded in Georgia in 1999, Miracle League opportunities came to the La Crosse area in 2011 when the Y opened Miracle Field behind the R.W. Houser Family YMCA in 2009.

“Matthew was born with a rare metabolic disorder that causes both cognitive and physical challenges, and Miracle League has become a source of opportunity,” said McGarry’s mom, Elaine McGarry. “For him, it’s a place that has helped develop his love of sports, especially baseball, as well as new friendships with other children and teens with disabilities. It’s also helped us as parents build friendships with other parents of children with disabilities.”

Through Miracle League play, Matthew has built skills to play pitcher, any base and outfield. He’s also become a recognized cheerleader for other players, shouting encouraging words to players at bat and accolades to those catching fly balls. His support and compassion for others have inspired other players along with coaches, volunteers and spectators.

“Supporting Matthew and the Miracle League in our community is supporting inclusion,” said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation, noting the grant also helped supply needed equipment for all local Miracle League players. “Including people of all abilities in community activities helps kids, parents, all of us to be more accepting of differences. We need more of that in the world, especially now.”

It’s a concept La Crosse Area Family YMCA Recreation Therapist Emily Simmerman said is proving effective.

“Miracle League Baseball has started changing the way our community views children and adults with disabilities. People are learning to see these athletes for what they are capable of achieving, not what their limitations may create for them. So many important lessons come from playing — and watching — on Miracle Field. Matthew participating in the all-star game is an opportunity to show other Miracle Leagues how we play baseball here in our community.”

Thirty local players participate in the local Y’s Miracle League, which is one of 300 leagues across the U.S., including Puerto Rico, along with Canada and Mexico.

The All-Star Game will be played during the Nov. 5-7 weekend in Houston.

