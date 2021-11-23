Woman arrested after obtaining consecutive false prescriptions for opioids

A La Crosse woman was charged Tuesday after using an alias to procure a prescription for opioids.

Katy Brown, 38, was charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

Per the criminal complaint, in late September police were dispatched to Mayo Clinic Health System after Brown used a fake name to obtain services and a prescription for oxycodone.

Brown told officers she was having stomach pains and used a fake name and address as she believed the hospital "would not take her seriously due to incidents that had occurred to the past" regarding her care.

A nurse told police Brown obtained a prescription for 12 oxycodone tablets, 5 mg each. Walgreens contacted Mayo, according to the complaint, with concerns regarding the prescription, as Brown's "story did not make sense."

Brown told police two days prior she obtained a prescription at Mayo for the same amount of oxycodone, using the same false name, and successfully filled the prescription.

In a statement to the Tribune, a Mayo representative stated, "As this is a criminal case, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement on this matter."

Brown is scheduled to return to court Nov. 30.

