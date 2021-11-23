 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman arrested after obtaining consecutive false prescriptions for opioids

  • 0

A La Crosse woman was charged Tuesday after using an alias to procure a prescription for opioids.

Katy Brown, 38, was charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

Per the criminal complaint, in late September police were dispatched to Mayo Clinic Health System after Brown used a fake name to obtain services and a prescription for oxycodone. 

Brown told officers she was having stomach pains and used a fake name and address as she believed the hospital "would not take her seriously due to incidents that had occurred to the past" regarding her care. 

A nurse told police Brown obtained a prescription for 12 oxycodone tablets, 5 mg each. Walgreens contacted Mayo, according to the complaint, with concerns regarding the prescription, as Brown's "story did not make sense."

Brown told police two days prior she obtained a prescription at Mayo for the same amount of oxycodone, using the same false name, and successfully filled the prescription.

In a statement to the Tribune, a Mayo representative stated, "As this is a criminal case, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement on this matter."

People are also reading…

Brown is scheduled to return to court Nov. 30.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News