Woman arrested for OWI threatened to kill officers, swore at hospital staff

A Texas woman arrested Thursday for OWI is accused of threatening to kill police officers.
Sherry Corinne Hamlin, 42, of Walnut Springs, Texas, was scheduled to be charged Friday with threat to a family member of law enforcement officer; attempting to flee or elude an officer; resisting an officer; disorderly conduct; possession of THC; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Halmin refused to appear in intake court.
Per the police report, Wisconsin State Patrol responded to complaints of an erratic driver in Monroe County. An officer observed Hamlin speeding and deviating out of the lane. The officer turned on their lights and siren, but Hamlin did not pull over. Tire deflation devices were set up and Hamlin continued to speed before her vehicle came to a stop as the tires went out.
Hamlin, who officers verified is a convicted felon with drug charges, had THC items in her vehicle. As officers began to read her her rights, Hamlin accused an officer who spoke with her of raping her, per the report, and later accused other officers and medical staff of the same.
Hamlin was observed to have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and was speaking nonsensically, per the report.
Officers brought Hamlin to the hospital after she complained of shortness of breath. Hamlin, who was medically cleared, shouted profanities at the doctor and was uncooperative during a standardized field sobriety test being conducted while at the hospital. She was placed under arrest for OWI first degree.
A blood draw warrant was obtained and Hamlin continued to resist and had to be restrained for the phlebotomist to take a sample.
Throughout her time at the hospital, the report states, Hamlin shouted profanities at officers and medical staff, made racist references to an Asian officer, such as calling him "Kim Jong Un," and repeatedly threatened to "poke our eyes out, kill us, and drop-kick us," police stated.
New bond was not set as Hamlin did not appear in court. She is currently being held with no bond for two of the charges and a combined approximately $1,600 bond for the other charges.
