Woman critically injured after truck-buggy crash on Monroe County

One person is in critical condition after a truck collided with a horse-drawn buggy Sunday in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Ida Yoder of rural Wilton sustained serious injuries after the buggy in which she was riding was hit by a truck driven by Mike Breidenbach, 34, Ontario, shortly after 10 p.m. Both vehicles were operating in the westbound lane of Hwy. 71 in the town of Wilton when the collision occurred.

Yoder and 20-year-old John Miller of rural Wilton were both transported from the scene by ambulance. Miller sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both lanes of traffic were closed on Hwy. 71 for nearly an hour after the crash, which remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Wilton Ambulance and Kendall Fire Department responded to the scene

