Woman dead after crash in La Crosse County

A 59-year-old woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in La Crosse County.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. to Hwy. 14-61 near Charlie's Inn. Upon arrival, responders learned that the occupant had been ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and went into a westbound ditch. The vehicle then went up an embankment, which caused it to roll multiple times.

The crash closed Hwy. 14 for two hours. The sheriff's office says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

