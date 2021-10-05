Woman found dead after fire call in La Crosse

La Crosse firefighters found a dead body after responding to a report of an activated smoke detector Monday.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called shortly before 8 p.m. to a 432 South 22nd St. residence, where firefighters found the body of Peggy Crowley, who was later identified as the homeowner.

According to fire department, there was nothing on the exterior of the structure to indicate a fire occurred. Once firefighters entered the residence, they determined a fire broke out inside the home, which sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

There were no other injuries reported at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police Department.

