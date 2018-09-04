A 34-year-old La Crosse woman was hospitalized with injuries suffered Friday night when the silver Honda Civic she was driving at speeds estimated at between 60 and 80 mph apparently ran a red light and hit a pickup at West Avenue and State Street, police said.
Rachelle Mac Ewen was northbound on West Avenue before the crash about 10:40 p.m., according to the police report. The speed limit along West is 25 mph. Police had received several speeding and hit-and-run complaints.
After colliding with the pickup, driven by Trevor Anding of La Crosse, Mac Ewen’s vehicle careened onto the boulevard and traveled another block on the sidewalk and through yards because it had been traveling so fast — until it hit a tree that stopped it at 216 West Ave. N., according to the report.
Trapped in the vehicle and bleeding profusely, Mac Ewen was freed when city of La Crosse firefighters used the Jaws of Life to pry her loose, the report said.
Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance took her to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and she has since been released, according to reports.
The police report stated that it was fortunate no pedestrians were injured or killed, as the street, sidewalk and boulevard were crowded with college students returning for the fall semester. Move-in day at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse had been Friday.
Mac Ewen, who faces a possible charge of second-degree reckless driving, was cited for reckless driving, unreasonable and imprudent speed and running a red light, according to the police report.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
