Riverside Park was alight with rhinestones, leather and glistening chrome Saturday as the female riding group Stilettos on Steel held their annual Midwestern meetup. Over 180 women attended this year’s meetup, according to one of the organizers Brenda Kuhl, who also serves as the Wisconsin ambassador of the group.

Riders traveled from 11 states, some as far as Florida and Nebraska, to join the three day meetup. Saturday’s group ride extended from La Crosse, to the Black Hawk Bridge in Iowa, and back up to La Crescent for lunch.

Stilettos on Steel began as a small Facebook group based in Wisconsin, but quickly gained interest from out-of-state riders. Now the group is membership-based and has chapters in 26 states.

“It’s just so stinkin’ fun,” said President of Stilettos on Steel Anne Zube, who was one of the first members of the original Facebook group.

Scenes from the Stilettos on Steel meetup in La Crosse