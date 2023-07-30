Riverside Park was alight with rhinestones, leather and glistening chrome Saturday as the female riding group Stilettos on Steel held their annual Midwestern meetup. Over 180 women attended this year’s meetup, according to one of the organizers Brenda Kuhl, who also serves as the Wisconsin ambassador of the group.
Riders traveled from 11 states, some as far as Florida and Nebraska, to join the three day meetup. Saturday’s group ride extended from La Crosse, to the Black Hawk Bridge in Iowa, and back up to La Crescent for lunch.
Stilettos on Steel began as a small Facebook group based in Wisconsin, but quickly gained interest from out-of-state riders. Now the group is membership-based and has chapters in 26 states.
Stillettos on Steel, a female riding group for women, ready for their ride Saturday at Riverside Park in La Crosse as part of their annual midwestern meetup. Over 180 riders from 11 different states attended the event.
From left, Wisconsin ambassador for Stilletos on Steel Brenda Kuhl and president of the riding group Anne Zube, pose at Riverside park in La Crosse. Zube, who is from Milwaukee, turned the once informal riding group into a membership-based club that spans several states.