Women in Medicine Month: Mayo physicians inspire, encourage future female docs

The percentage of female physicians is up some 5% from a decade ago, and with more women than men now enrolling in medical school, the rate will continue to rise.

September is Women in Medicine Month, a time to recognize the care, expertise and efforts of female health care workers. While just 28.2% physicians were women in 2007, per the AAMC’s Physician Specialty Data Reports, the Kaiser Family Foundation puts the current rate at 37%.

In Wisconsin, there are around 6,500 women practicing medicine, making up 35% of the state's physician workforce, Becker Hospital Review reports. State percentages range from 44% in Rhode Island to 26% in Idaho.

The gender gap in most states is sizeable, but according to the American Medical Association, 53.7% of students enrolled in a 2019-2020 MD program were female.

At Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, family medicine residencies are largely balanced between the sexes, a stark difference from when Dr. Karen Cowen was in medical school.

Cowen, family medicine practitioner and faculty member with Mayo's Family Residency Program, attended UW-Madison around 40 years ago, with a class that was just 25% female. In her residency, she was the sole woman out of six.

Dr. Kristina Schlecht, another family medicine practitioner and faculty member with Mayo's Family Residency Program, attended medical school at the University of North Dakota, where photos featuring previous graduating classes adorned the walls.

"I can remember looking at some of those classes with one woman out of 40, 50, 60 medical students," Schlecht says. "There would be that one woman standing in that group, and you always sort of felt that admiration for them of having gone through that and blazing that trail for you. I fully salute those women who, 50 years ahead of me, were the ones that were taking on that challenge."

In Schlecht's program, in the early 1990s, 51% of students were female, a rarity at the time, though only around 10-15% of the attending physicians were women.

"I had some awesome women who taught me and took me under their wings and wanted me very much to succeed," Schlecht says.

There were, however, times when Schlecht and other female residents faced prejudice or misconduct. When she was a resident, one male attending physician treated female students "very, very differently" than their male peers, Schlecht says. Others were even more egregious.

"I do know colleagues that were touched inappropriately, that things were said inappropriately," Schlecht says. "I myself was somebody who has faced sexual harassment from another physician. I think things are changing for the better, but it has not always been an easy field to be a woman in."

When Dr. Nandita Ganne, family medicine resident at Mayo, was in medical school in Kansas, there was no noticeable class disparity among the sexes, but as with Schlecht when it came to rotations the majority of those leading were men.

"You look at the older generations of doctors, and at rural facilities all my precepting doctors were male where I trained," Ganne says. "So when I did find female preceptors, that was really nice to be able to talk to them about what their practice looks like, what their life outside that look likes, because that was something I could use to model my life after."

In Mayo's family residency program, she has found further inspiration, noting, "It's wonderful to have mentors to look up to."

Schlecht hopes younger generations will consider a medical profession, saying, "I just want them to see the possibilities. I don't want them to feel that they are held back."

While women currently dominate in the specialties of pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, child and adolescent psychiatry and neonatal-perinatal medicine, just 22% of general surgeons are female, and among specialties like urology and orthopedic surgery the number is under 10%. Beyond patient care, Schlecht encourages women to consider hospital administration, research and more.

Says Schlecht, "I want them to feel that there are no doors that are closed to them."