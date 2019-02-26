The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse, which distributed just four, $500 grants during its first disbursements in 1999 but more than a half-million dollars since, will open its two-month grant application process Friday.
“Because of the incredible support our community has shown over the past 20 years — at our events and through individual donations — we have been able to grow our impact,” said Kaycie Green, the fund’s executive director.
That support allowed the fund to distribute a record $71,700 during its 2018 grant cycle, which was $20,000 more than the previous high. Those disbursements went to 19 Coulee Region organizations to help fund 20 programs.
Agencies that received grants last year included Bluff Country Family Resources’ Survivor Future Investment Fund, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse’s “Time with Laquita” mentoring program, Catholic Charities’ care packages for homeless women, Couleecap’s Transitional Housing Program, the La Crosse County Health Department’s Women’s Transportation Fund, the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative and The Parenting Place for its play groups for positive relationships, among others, Green said.
“Each year, we have expanded the scope and reach of our grants. Our mission is intentionally broad,” she said, adding that any nonprofit that provides programs to support women and girls can apply for a grant.
Many grants provide help “at critical moments that can mean the difference between housing and homelessness, staying in school or dropping out, and having the transportation needed to make it to work or being fired,” Green said.
“Women are still primary caretakers for their families, and often they are also the primary income earners. When we let women slip through the cracks, we're allowing their children and community to slip, too. We know an investment in women is also an investment in our future,” she said.
The fund's 20th anniversary endowment match campaign, titled Growing Possibilities, has enabled it to boost its endowment and grant-making power in the future.
An anonymous donor agreed to match up to $100,000 in the campaign, which got a lift last year when the donor agreed to allow memorial gifts from last year count toward the goal.
Memorial gifts got a boost last year when the family of Roberta Gelatt, one of the fund’s founders, specified the fund as a beneficiary in her obituary last year, Green said. Donations came from all over the country.
Green also acknowledged the late Marilyn Ondell for the legacy gift of $15,000 she bequeathed to the Women's Fund.
“We are proud to honor her memory and legacy by making this enduring investment in local women,” Green said.
“We're inching ever closer to closing out our campaign and adding $200,000 to our endowment to cap off our 20th year,” said Green, who also credited individuals and businesses with boosting the fund with gifts, sponsorships and attending fundraising events.
One such event, the Women’s Fund’s annual Spring Fling, is just around the corner, slated for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 in the Radisson Ballroom. The event will feature lunch, a silent auction and shopping with local vendors. Tickets, at $40 apiece, are available on the fund’s website.
A longstanding tradition for some groups of friends is picking themes for their tables, and then decorating the tables and dressing according to the themes.
Themes over the years have ranged from pointed, such as tables of Rosie the Riveters, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs and suffragists, to the whimsical, such as biker babes, pajama partyers and tropical islanders or vacationers, Green said.
Not everyone dresses up, which is fine with fund members — and men are welcome to attend as well, she said.
