Women's Fund awards $80,000 in grants

For nearly 25 years, the Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse has shown support for local organizations, and for 2022 over $80,000 in grants were awarded.

This week, the Women's Fund announced the 21 nonprofits receiving funds in amounts between $1,000 to $10,000, totaling $80,200. Organizations dedicated to opportunities and access to education, health care, housing, transportation and enrichment for women and girls were selected from a pool of applicants. The grants are funded through donations from area donors, sponsors, volunteers and two endowment funds.

"We are honored to come together to support these organizations and the work they are doing to transform lives in our community," said Courtney Daniels, board president of the Women’s Fund.

In total since 1998, the Women's Fund has granted over $845,000. Among the efforts being supported this year are equine therapy, access to hygiene and menstrual care products and assistance with car repairs or bus fair.

The grant support, the organization notes, "Comes at a critical time when inflation is at record highs and people in our community are struggling with the soaring costs of housing, fuel and food."

In addition, women are more likely to be heading a single parent household, and thus disproportionately affected by poverty.

"The organizations and programs supported through this round of funding are meeting women and girls where they are and leading us towards an equitable and inclusive future," said Sarah Ellingson, executive director of Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse.

2022 grant awardees include:

Access for Women's Education 2022, Western Technical College

ATCWW Room to Bloom Garden, Adult & Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin

Congregational Preschool Outdoor Equipment

Couleecap's Access to Work Program

Day Center for Homeless Families, Family Promise of Monroe County

Empowering Health Education for Girls & Young Women in La Crosse, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

Girls groups, Hope Restores Corporation

GROW Summer Farm Camp at Deep Roots Community Farm, GROW La Crosse

Healthy Families, Family & Children's Center

HorseSense Pasture Project, HorseSense, Inc

Women's Matches, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region

La Crosse GRiT, Outdoor Recreation Alliance

Menstrual Equity, Onalaska School District

New Playground, Christian Chapel Daycare

Progress For Girl's Athletics, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse

Rice Pantry Project Expansion, Cia Siab, Inc.

Southside/Northside Moms United, La Crosse County Human Services

Survivors Household Essentials, Bluff Country Family Resources

Technical Assistance for Women Entrepreneurs, Couleecap, Inc.

theExchange/Shelter Development Inc

Unity Parent Cafe, The Parenting Place

Women and Girls Hygiene Project, WAFER, Inc.

Women Build, Habitat for Humanity- La Crosse Area

Women's Clothes Closet/Technology and Communication Improvements, Our Savior's Lutheran Church

Women's Craft Program, Coulee Council on Addictions

Women’s Transportation Fund, La Crosse County

YWCA La Crosse CASA for Kids, YWCA La Crosse

YWCA La Crosse Restorative Justice, YWCA La Crosse