Women's Fund honors Andrea Hansen for service to the community

Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse has awarded its 2022 Roberta Zurn Woman in Outstanding Leadership Grant Award to Andrea Hansen for her work of empowering women.

Since 2011, Hansen has served as the director of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Self-Sufficiency Program, a pre-college program that makes college accessible for single parents and others in the community. The program has flourished under Andrea’s leadership.

She has also stepped forward to address diversity, inclusion, equity, housing and food insecurity issues throughout the community. Many consider her an inspiration and a mentor on the UW-L campus.

The award Hansen is receiving is named after Roberta Zurn (1917-2003), a local philanthropist, educator, and volunteer who worked to improve the lives of women and girls in our community. Her legacy lives on through this annual award.

“Roberta was a dedicated volunteer who was committed to serving others,” says Courtney Daniels, Women’s Fund Board president. “This award allows us to recognize a woman who is making a difference right now and support her future efforts.” Recipients of the Roberta Zurn Award receive a grant of $1,000. $500 is to be donated to the charity of her choice, and the remaining $500 can be used for personal development, or the entire award can be donated.

“Andrea Hansen is an example of how one person can positively impact the lives of so many,” says Sarah Ellingson, executive director of Women’s Fund. “We hope this award will help Andrea grow her impact and inspire others to find ways to do more.”

Hansen was recognized at Spring Fling, a fundraiser for Women’s Fund sponsored by Gundersen Health System, Altra Federal Credit Union, Dairyland Power Cooperative, Hanson & Associates and WXOW.

Learn more about Andrea Hansen and her work visit https://womensfundlacrosse.org/grants/roberta-zurn-award/.

