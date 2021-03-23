Women's History Month: Adelina “Nina” Otero‐Warren

Tuesday, March 23: Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren (1881–1965)
Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero was born Oct. 23, 1881, on her family’s hacienda near Los Lunas, New Mexico. From 1892 to 1894, Otero‐Warren attended Maryville College of the Sacred Heart in St. Louis, Missouri.
This school helped develop her social consciousness, and it imparted the idea that women could have careers as teachers and community leaders. Adelina married a cavalry officer, Lt. Rawson D. Warren in 1908. Two years later, Otero‐Warren divorced her husband. Divorce was frowned upon at that time, so she kept her hyphenated name and told people she was a widow.
In 1914, Otero‐Warren started working with the woman’s suffrage campaign in New Mexico. In 1917, she became the first Mexican‐American state leader of the Congressional Union (CU) in New Mexico, and her leadership rallied support from both the Spanish‐ and English‐speaking communities.
She insisted that suffrage materials be published in both languages to reach the large population of Spanish‐speaking women in New Mexico. She played such an important role in this activist effort that Alice Paul, the leader of the CU, credited Otero‐Warren with ensuring New Mexico ratified the Nineteenth Amendment. Otero‐Warren created a legacy of civil service through her work in education, politics, and public health.
She became one of New Mexico’s first female government officials when she served as Santa Fe Superintendent of Instruction from 1917 to 1929.
Otero‐Warren was the first Latina to run for Congress. In the early 1930s, together with her partner, Mamie Meadors, Otero-Warren homesteaded 1,257 acres of land near Santa Fe, which they named Las Dos (“The Two Women”) Ranch.
She and Meadors established Las Dos Realty and Insurance Company in 1947. Until her death in 1965, she continued her life in New Mexico as a businesswoman, educator, writer, and political activist.