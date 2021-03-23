Women's History Month: Adelina “Nina” Otero‐Warren

Tuesday, March 23: Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren (1881–1965)

Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero was born Oct. 23, 1881, on her family’s hacienda near Los Lunas, New Mexico. From 1892 to 1894, Otero‐Warren attended Maryville College of the Sacred Heart in St. Louis, Missouri.

This school helped develop her social consciousness, and it imparted the idea that women could have careers as teachers and community leaders. Adelina married a cavalry officer, Lt. Rawson D. Warren in 1908. Two years later, Otero‐Warren divorced her husband. Divorce was frowned upon at that time, so she kept her hyphenated name and told people she was a widow.

In 1914, Otero‐Warren started working with the woman’s suffrage campaign in New Mexico. In 1917, she became the first Mexican‐American state leader of the Congressional Union (CU) in New Mexico, and her leadership rallied support from both the Spanish‐ and English‐speaking communities.