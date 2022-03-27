Women's History Month: Agatha Tiegel Hanson

Born in Pittsburgh in 1873, Agatha Tiegel Hanson (1873-1959) lost her hearing and her sight in one eye at age 7 after a case of spinal meningitis. Because she could no longer hear and enjoy music, she immersed herself in the rhythms of poetry and did her best in public schools, a Catholic “academy,” and the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.

When she was 15, she entered Gallaudet (the school admitted females for the first time in 1887), and graduated as valedictorian in 1893. Miss Tiegel moved to Minnesota, where she taught for 6 years at the School for the Deaf in Faribault and met Olof Hanson, an Episcopal minister.

They moved to Washington after their marriage and raised their three daughters there. Mrs. Hanson was active in the deaf community, serving at all levels of various organizations — and singing hymns at the church every Sunday in sign language. Writing in the years before women were allowed to vote in this country, she addressed the “noble hunger” to learn, and that she “resented that there might be any question of the right, the God-given right, of my sisters and myself to take our places in the sun.” “Our Places in the Sun” is the title of her biography, written by Kathy Jankowski.

Agatha Tiegel Hanson died in 1959 at age 86 after a long illness. Gallaudet University named the Plaza and Dining Hall after her, established Deaf Women’s Studies courses, and produced “The Feather,” a movie about her life.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Annie Allen-Wyman.

