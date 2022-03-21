Women's History Month: Alice Ball

Alice Ball (1892-1916) was an African American chemist who developed the “Ball Method,” the most effective treatment for leprosy during the early 20th century.

She was born on July 24, 1892, in Seattle, Washington, to Laura, a photographer, and James P. Ball, Jr., a lawyer. Her family was middle class and well off . After earning undergraduate degrees in pharmaceutical chemistry (1912) and pharmacy (1914) from the University of Washington, she transferred to the College of Hawaii (now known as the University of Hawaii) and became the first African American and the first woman to graduate with a M.S. degree in chemistry in 1915. She was offered a teaching and research position there and, at 23, became the institution’s first woman chemistry instructor.

Tragically, Ball died on December 31, 1916, at the young age of 24. She had become ill during her research and returned to Seattle for treatment a few months before her death. During her brief lifetime, she did not get to see the full impact of her discovery.

Arthur L. Dean, a chemist and later the president of the University of Hawaii, stole her work, published the findings, and began producing the treatment. Dean published the findings without giving Ball credit and named the technique after himself. Unfortunately, it was commonplace for men to take the credit of womens’ discoveries and Ball fell victim to this practice.

In 1922, six years after her death, Dr. Harry T. Hollmann published a paper giving Ball the proper credit she deserved. Even so, Ball remained largely forgotten from scientific history until recently. On November 6, 2020, a satellite named after her (ÑuSat 9 or “Alice,” COSPAR 2020-079A) was launched into space.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Erica Koonmen.

