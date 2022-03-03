Women's History Month: Alice Green

Born in Fond du Lac, Wis., Alice Green (1883-1982) graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1905. At 33, she moved to La Crosse and worked as a high school English teacher.

In 1921, she married businessman Frank Hixon and quit her teaching job. She became involved with many community organizations like the YMCA and the La Crosse Hospital Association. Hixon was also one of the 48 founding members of the La Crosse branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in 1922.

This is interesting because it is the centennial year of that organization. Hixon then founded the La Crosse League of Women Voters in 1924, four-years after passage of the 19th amendment. The Hixons moved to Lake Forest, Illinois in 1925 to be closer to family, where she continued her volunteer work, but they made visits back to La Crosse and Frank’s family home.

Frank died in 1931 and Alice returned briefly to La Crosse. In 1962, she donated the Hixon House to the La Crosse County Historical Society and it is listed on the National Register of Historical Places.

Through her life of service, Hixon brought hope to her community.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse, researched by Pam Thiel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0