Women's History Month: Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman (1998-present) was born and raised in Los Angeles, and graduated cum laude from Harvard, where she studied sociology.

In 2017, she was appointed the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate by Urban Word, an organization that supports Youth Poet Laureates in over 60 cities, states and regions in the United States.

Gorman’s writing focuses on oppression, marginalization, race, sexism and the African diaspora. She was invited to speak at the Obama White House, and at age 22, was chosen to read her poem “The Hill We Climb” for President Joseph Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

Gorman is the author of six books, including “The Hill We Climb and Other Poems,” a debut book of poems about hope and healing. She is also the author of the children’s book, “Change Sings,” in which Gorman reminds young people they have the power to change the worl.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse, researched by Ann Brice.

