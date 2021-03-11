Women's History Month: Amelia Boynton Robinson

Amelia Boynton was a champion of voting and civil rights for African Americans. She began holding voter registration drives at a young age because of the few Blacks who were able to overcome the literacy and other restrictions for voting in Selma, Alabama. In 1964 she was the first African American woman to run for a seat in Congress from Alabama.

She invited Dr. Martin Luther King to Selma to assist with voting and civil rights and together they planned the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery. The march, later known as “Bloody Sunday” resulted in bloodshed on the Edmund Fitzgerald Bridge where marchers were beaten by state troopers and county police. Amelia Boynton was attacked and her bloodied unconscious body was photographed and shown around the world. Newspaper coverage prompted the signing of the Voters Rights Act of 1965.

She was honored by Barack Obama at the State of Union address in 2015. At the age of 103, she held hands with Barack Obama as they moved across the Edmund Fitzgerald Bridge with Congressman John Lewis and others to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” march. She authored the book “Bridge Over Jordan.”

