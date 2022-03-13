Women's History Month: Annie Dodge Wauneka

Annie Dodge Wauneka (1910-1997) was born in a Navajo hogan to Henry and K’eehabah Dodge. She was raised by her father, who was the first chair of the Navajo Tribal Council and a wealthy rancher.

Wauneka attended a government-run school in Fort Defiance, Ariz., when the 1918 Spanish influenza hit. She recovered from a mild case and helped care for other patients. This led to her interest in public health. She continued her education at an Indian school in Albuquerque, NM, where she met and then married George Wauneka.

Wauneka recognized the way to improve the health of her nation was through their government. In 1951, she ran and was elected as the second woman to the Tribal Council where she served as chair of the Health and Welfare Committee. She received a degree in public health from the University of Arizona and was an activist on issues like tuberculosis, infant mortality and alcoholism.

She also served on advisory boards to the U.S. surgeon general and the Public Health Service, and the NM Committee on Aging. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Navajo Nation’s Medal of Honor. Wauneka dedicated her life to helping Navajos utilize modern medicine without sacrificing traditional values.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Pam Thiel.

