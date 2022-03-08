Women's History Month: Arden Eversmeyer

Arden Eversmeyer

Arden Eversmeyer (1931-present) was born in Stevens Point, Wis., and her family moved to Dallas in 1943, where she finished high school. She realized her love for women while a teenager.

Because this was a time when women suspected of being lesbians were routinely expelled from college and fired from jobs, she led a very closeted life. Eversmeyer attended Texas State College for Women and graduated in 1951. She worked in Houston public schools for much of her over 30-year career as an educator and counselor.

In 1952, she met Tommie Russum, her life partner of 33 years. After her partner’s death in 1985, Eversmeyer began a life of service and activism, acting as a docent with Houston Zoological Gardens, an officer in the Civic Club, and serving on the Houston Area Agency on Ageing. In 1987, Eversmeyer founded Lesbians Over the Age of Fifty (LOAF). She was also a leader in Older Lesbians Organizing for Change (OLOC).

In 1998, realizing that many of her friends were reaching the end of their lives, she founded the Old Lesbian Oral Herstory Project (OLOHP) to document and honor their lives.

Eversmeyer said, “You don’t have to climb Mount Everest to be interesting. Everyone has an amazing story.”

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Pam Thiel.

