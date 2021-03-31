Women's History Month: Bertha Pratt King

Wednesday, March 31: Bertha Pratt King (1879-1962)

In the early 1900s Bertha Pratt King, a native of Little Falls, New York, graduated from Smith College and came to Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1905 she established the King Classical School, whose mission was to prepare girls for college and gainful employment. The school gained great popularity, was considered a very good college preparatory school and was approved by the State Board of Education. It flourished until Bertha Pratt King’s retirement and the school’s closure in 1945.

While teaching and running the school, King became very involved in the suffrage movement. In 1914-15, she traveled on lecture tours through Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In 1919-20, she went on suffrage campaigns in Ohio, Wisconsin and Indiana. She was outstanding in literary, educational and suffrage circles in Terre Haute and surrounding areas. During Bertha Pratt King’s teaching years, she wrote a book, “The Worth of a Girl.”

She organized the Forerunners Club, whose members were dedicated to the suffrage movement. King married long-time friend, poet and philosopher Max Ehrmann after her retirement in 1945. However, he died after only a few months of marriage.

