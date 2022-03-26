Women's History Month: Biddy Mason

Biddy Mason (1818-1891) was born enslaved in Mississippi. Given the name Bridget without a surname at birth, she was later nicknamed Biddy, and was owned by slaveowners in Georgia and South Carolina before being sold to her last owner, Robert Marion Smith, a Mississippi Mormon.

When Biddy was 30, she walked 1,700 miles behind the 300-wagon caravan that Smith led to what would eventually become Salt Lake City so he could establish a Mormon community there. As she followed the caravan, Biddy was responsible for setting up and breaking down camp, herding cattle, cooking, acting as a midwife, and taking care of her three daughters, 10, 4 and a newborn.

In 1851, Smith moved his family to California, even though slavery was illegal there. After 5 years of being enslaved in California, Biddy sued Smith for her freedom and in early 1856, her freedom was granted. She took the surname Mason from the name of the San Bernardino mayor.

She moved her family to L.A., continued working as a midwife and a nurse, and bought land in what is now downtown L.A. Mason organized the first A.M.E. church and used her approximately $3 million in wealth to become a philanthropist to the L.A. community.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Ann Brice.

