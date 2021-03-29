Women's History Month: Carrie P. Daniels

In 1912, Carrie P. Daniels (1851-1930), a leader of the La Crosse Equal Suffrage League and one of the most earnest workers for the cause in western Wisconsin, began a year‐long letter-writing campaign to the La Crosse Tribune to share her views on suffrage. Carrie’s husband, Judge John A. Daniels, an early champion of women’s suffrage in Wisconsin, supported her endeavors.

In her letters, Carrie appealed to the public for support of the movement and countered arguments against it. In one letter she wrote: “If intelligence is to be the rule in voting, cut out all the ignorant men.” In addition to her letters and her work with the La Crosse Equal Suffrage League, Carrie and her friend Florence Bunting, president of the La Crosse Woman Suffrage Association, represented La Crosse at the 28th annual Wisconsin Woman Suffrage Association in Madison. She helped plan the May 2, 1914, Suffrage Day celebration and circulated petitions for an amendment to the Constitution giving women the right to vote.