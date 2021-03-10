Women's History Month: Clara Elizabeth Chan Lee

Wednesday, March 10: Clara Elizabeth Chan Lee (188-1993)

Clara Elizabeth Chan Lee became the first Chinese-American woman to register to vote in the U.S. It was November 1911 in Alameda, California. The state had passed Proposition 4 (or Senate Constitutional Amendment Number 8) in October, granting California women the right to vote for the first time.

Lee went on to found the Chinese Women’s Jeleab (Self-Reliance) Association in 1913. The organization’s primary purpose was education and independence for women. Lee joined the Chinese YWCA, established in 1916, as well as the Fidelis Coterie, a philanthropic Chinese women’s club. She also became a member of the International Institute, which continues to help immigrants, refugees, and their families join and contribute to the community today.

Clara Lee kept on with her volunteer work until her death at age 106, just 16 days short of her 107th birthday.

