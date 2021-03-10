 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women's History Month: Clara Elizabeth Chan Lee
0 comments
Women's History Month: Clara Elizabeth Chan Lee
Women’s History Month

Women's History Month: Clara Elizabeth Chan Lee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AAUW

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women celebrate 100 years of the woman's right to vote.

 Steve Rundio

Wednesday, March 10: Clara Elizabeth Chan Lee (188-1993)

Clara Elizabeth Chan Lee

Clara Elizabeth Chan Lee became the first Chinese-American woman to register to vote in the U.S. It was November 1911 in Alameda, California. The state had passed Proposition 4 (or Senate Constitutional Amendment Number 8) in October, granting California women the right to vote for the first time.

Lee went on to found the Chinese Women’s Jeleab (Self-Reliance) Association in 1913. The organization’s primary purpose was education and independence for women. Lee joined the Chinese YWCA, established in 1916, as well as the Fidelis Coterie, a philanthropic Chinese women’s club. She also became a member of the International Institute, which continues to help immigrants, refugees, and their families join and contribute to the community today.

Clara Lee kept on with her volunteer work until her death at age 106, just 16 days short of her 107th birthday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News