Women's History Month: Constance Baker Motley

Civil rights lawyer Constance Baker Motley (1921-2005) was born in Connecticut on September 14, 1921, to emigrants from the West Indies. She became an avid reader at the integrated public schools in New Haven, Conn., and decided as a teenager to become a lawyer.

While working as a maid to raise the funds of college tuition, she impressed a wealthy white man, who offered to pay for her college. She began at Fisk University in Tennessee, and transferred in 1943 to New York University where she earned a B.S. in economics.

The following year, she was the first African-American woman ever accepted at Columbia Law School — and here she met Thurgood Marshall and began to work for the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund. She had a major role in the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education lawsuit, prosecuted the University of Mississippi’s refusal to admit James Meredith, and defended the protestors arrested during the Freedom Rides.

In 1964, she was the first woman elected to New York State Senate, and in 1966, she became the first African-American woman appointed to a federal judgeship when President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed her to the U.S. District Court.

Judge Motley died in September 2005 at age 84. A new biography by Tomiko Brown-Nagin, a professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard, was published this year.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse, researched by Annie Allen-Wyman.

