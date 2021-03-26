Women's History Month: David Goodrich and Ada Lois James

Friday, March 26: David Goodrich James (1843‐1921) and Ada Lois James (1876‐1952)

David James was born in New Hampshire and moved with his family to Richland County, Wisconsin. He married Laura Briggs and they had one daughter, Ada. All three were involved in the suffrage movement. In 1882, Laura was one of the founders of the Richland Center Woman’s Club that worked for women’s suffrage.

In 1911, Ada was a founding member of the statewide Political Equity League. David was elected to a four‐year term as state senator in 1908. Principally due to the work in 1911 of Ada and her father, a suffrage bill passed the Wisconsin Legislature to be voted on by a statewide referendum. Unfortunately, in November of 1912, the referendum failed. Finally, on June 4, 1919, the US Senate passed the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, but it could not become law without ratification by 36 states. The race was on to be the first state to ratify the Amendment. Illinois ratified the amendment on June 10th about an hour before Wisconsin did, but the official time was when the state filed its papers in Washington, DC so Wisconsin still had a chance.