Women's History Month: Dorothea Lynde Dix

Dorothea Lynde Dix (1802-1877) was born on April 4, 1802, in Maine — and where she was born was just a happenstance. Her father was a minister who moved often to lead different congregations. At the age of 12, Dorothea ran away to her grandmother’s house in Boston, and later lived with an aunt.

Curious and blessed with strong academic skills, she opened a private school for girls, that offered free evening classes for poor children, when she was only 14! Dorothea was busy for almost 20 years teaching and writing children’s books, including “Moral Tales for Young Persons.”

In 1841, she began a class at the local jail and discovered appalling conditions there: there was no heat, poor food, and criminals, the mentally ill, and children were all confined together. For the next two decades, Dorothea visited all the state legislatures and several governments in Europe, advocating for both better jail and prison conditions, but also for treatment programs for the mentally ill.

The Civil War interrupted these efforts. Dorothea volunteered to the Superintendent of US Army Nurses, and was ordered to set up first aid stations and field hospitals, hire nurses and order supplies — she is one of our most famous nurses!

After the war, she returned to activism, but retired in 1881, discouraged by state funding limits and skepticism about mental health treatments. Dorothea died in Boston on July 17, 1877.

