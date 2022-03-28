Women's history month: Dr. Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi

Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi (1865-1887) was the first female Indian physician. She was also the first woman in India to complete her studies in western medicine from the United States.

Dr. Joshi was born and raised in a Marathi Chitpavan Brahmin family. As was the practice at that time and due to pressure from her mother, she was married at the age of 9 to Gopalrao Joshi, a widower almost 20 years her senior. He was a progressive thinker, and, unusually for that time, supported education for women.

At the age of 14, Anandibai gave birth to a boy, but the child lived only for a total of 10 days due to lack of medical care. This proved to be a turning point in her life and inspired her to become a physician. Her husband encouraged her to study medicine.

While the Joshi couple was in Calcutta, Dr. Joshi's health was declining. She suffered from weakness, constant headaches, occasional fever, and sometimes breathlessness. Her husband decided to send Anandibai by herself to America for her medical studies despite her poor health. Though apprehensive, Gopalrao convinced her to set an example for other women by pursuing higher education.

Dr. Joshi began her medical training at age 19. In America, her health worsened because of the cold weather and unfamiliar diet. She contracted tuberculosis. Nevertheless, she graduated with an MD in March 1886; the topic of her thesis was "Obstetrics among the Aryan Hindoos."

In late 1886, Dr. Joshi returned to India, receiving a grand welcome. Dr. Joshi died of tuberculosis early the next year on 26 February 1887 before turning 22. While Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi did not get to practice medicine as she had hoped for, she paved the way for millions of women after her to pursue medicine.

Her death was mourned immensely by the entire nation. A crater on Venus has also been named after her, called "Joshee."

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse, Researched by Erica Koonmen.

