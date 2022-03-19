Women's History Month: Dr. Eliza Grier

Eliza Grier (1864-1902), an emancipated slave, believed she could be most helpful to other African Americans by getting a medical education. To pay for it, she alternated every year of her studies with a year of picking cotton. It took her seven years to graduate.

In 1898, she became the first African American woman licensed to practice medicine in the state of Georgia, and although she was plagued with financial difficulties throughout her education and her career, she fought tenaciously for her right to earn a living as a woman doctor.

She was born in 1864, during the Civil War (1861-65), in Mecklenburg County, NC, to Emily and George Washington Grier. In 1884 she enrolled in the Normal Department at Fisk University in Nashville. She worked her way through school, alternating years between course work and jobs, yet remained active in extracurricular activities, including serving in 1890 as president of the Young Ladies Lyceum.

After graduating from Fisk in 1891, Dr. Grier moved to Augusta, Georgia, where she taught at the Haines Normal and Industrial Institute. Soon after arriving at Haines, Dr. Grier was accepted into the Woman’s Medical College in Pennsylvania (later part of Drexel University College of Medicine), where she began her studies in 1893.

Despite overwhelming difficulties, she remained determined and engaged in opportunities to improve health and hygiene standards for African Americans in the rural South. She fell ill in 1901, just three years after opening her practice, and was unable to work.

She moved to Albany, Georgia, where her brother Richard Edgar Grier, also a physician, worked. She died in 1902, just five years after beginning to practice medicine, and was buried in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Erica Koonmen.

