Women's History Month: Dr. Katherine Ruiz de Luzuriaga

Dr. Katherine Ruiz de Luzuriaga is an internationally-renowned physician-scientist who uses scientific investigation to improve human health. Her laboratory research focuses on understanding how viruses, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Epstein Barr virus (EBV), establish persistent viral infections in children.

Dr. Luzuriaga completed undergraduate and master’s degrees in Biochemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and her medical degree at Tufts University School of Medicine in 1984.

She was born in Bacolod in the Philippine province of Negros Occidental and grew up in Manila. The second of six children, she comes from a large family that has remained in the Visayas.

“My father is an engineer, so is my grandfather. From them, I got my love of math and science,” she has said. Her mother was a nurse, who had a love for volunteer work.

In 2013, Dr. Luzuriaga was named by Time magazine one of the 100 most influential people in the world, along with two colleagues, Dr. Hannah Gay and Dr. Deborah Persaud, for functionally curing a newborn of AIDS.

Dr. Luzuriaga, who is director of the UMass Center for Clinical and Translational Science, has been at the forefront of pediatric HIV/AIDS research for many years and has been recognized for her collaborative research on the transmission of HIV from pregnant women to their newborns during birth, a leading cause of the rapid spread of HIV in developing countries.

