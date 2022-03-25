Women's History Month: Dr. Mary Steichen Calderone

Dr. Mary Steichen Calderone (1904-1998) graduated from Vassar College with a degree in chemistry and married actor W. Lon Martin. The couple had two daughters prior to divorcing in 1933. Following the break-up of her marriage and the death of daughter Nell of pneumonia at age 8, Calderone was ready for a new direction in her life.

At age 30 she returned to school, earning an M.D. degree from the University of Rochester followed by a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University. She married Dr. Frank Calderone in 1941; they had two daughters.

Dr. Mary Calderone’s first post medical school position was as a school doctor in Long Island. There she saw first-hand the misinformation about reproduction and sexuality among children and adolescents. In 1953 she became medical director of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. In that capacity she convinced the American Public Health Association to include sex education in public schools and the American Medical Association to overturn its long-held policy of forbidding physicians to discuss contraception with their patients.

In 1964 Dr. Calderone left Planned Parenthood to cofound the Sex Information and Education Council of the United States and become its first director. She received many awards and honors for her work, including induction into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1998.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Jan Eriksen.

