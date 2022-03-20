Women's History Month: Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha (1976-present) was born in the United Kingdom to Iraqi parents. The family emigrated to the United States when she was 4 years old. She grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan, and received her medical degree from the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

Later Hanna-Attisha also earned a master’s degree in public health from the University of Michigan. She is a pediatrician at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Hanna-Attisha is best known for being the whistleblower who discovered the high levels of lead in Flint’s water. Lead has been proven to be a neurotoxin which impacts cognition and development in children, resulting in such effects as lower IQ and attention deficit disorder.

Her research findings regarding the water were initially rejected by city and state officials but Hanna-Attisha persisted, enlisting the help of other experts. When state health epidemiologists confirmed her data, county commissioners declared a state of emergency in Flint. The city switched its source of water and, over time, replaced the city’s pipes which were damaged by the toxic water. Hanna-Attisha has since written a book about her experience and has received numerous accolades, including Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World. She is married to Dr. Elliott Attisha, also a pediatrician. The couple has two daughters.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Jan Eriksen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0