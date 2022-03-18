Women's History Month: Dr. Murillo-Rhode

Dr. Murillo-Rhode was born in Panama and immigrated to the US in 1945. She received her nursing diploma in 1948 and began her career in San Antonio, TX, but found few Hispanic nurses serving their community. This set her on a goal to improve the lives of Hispanic medical staff and enhance healthcare in underrepresented communities.

She received a B.A. in psychiatric mental health nursing from Columbia University and then master’s and doctorate degrees at New York University. In the 1970s, Dr. Murillo-Rhode held a federal position in Washington, D.C., reviewing grants, and found no Latina nurses in academic settings in research or public policy and was motivated to make change.

She founded the National Association of Hispanic Nurses in 1975 to assist Latinas in securing their education and to provide service to their community. Dr. Murillo-Rhode was always active in nursing and served on the faculty and then as dean of nursing at SUNY.

Her many honors include being named as a permanent representative to UNICEF for the International Federation of Business and Professional Women and was named a Fellow and “Living Legend” by the American Nursing Association.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Pam Thiel.

