Women's History Month: Dr. Nawal Nour

Dr. Nawal Nour (1966-present) is the chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She holds the Kate Macy Ladd Professorship at Harvard Medical School.

Nour established the world-renowned African Women’s Health Center, which provides appropriate holistic health and outreach programs to the African community in Boston. Nour was honored as a 2003 MacArthur Foundation Fellow for creating the country’s only center of its kind that focuses on both physical and emotional needs of women who have had or undergone female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C).

She has also published several articles related to women’s health, including “HIV and Pregnancy in Resource-Poor Settings.”

Dr. Nour was born in the Sudan and raised in Egypt and England. She came to the United States to attend Brown University. She received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School, completed an OB-GYN residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an MPH at Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Nour has developed and studied defibulation, a surgical process to alleviate some of the negative effects FGM/C has on women’s health.

Her work aims both to educate doctors caring for women who have undergone FGM/C and to eradicate the practice.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse, researched by Erica Koonmen.

