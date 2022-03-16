Women's History Month: Dr. Patricia Era Bath

Patricia Era Bath (1942-2019) was born in Harlem and was encouraged by her parents to pursue education and travel.

At 16, Dr. Bath was one of a few students to attend a cancer research workshop sponsored by the NSF. The program director was so impressed by her work, he included it in a scientific journal article. Dr. Bath graduated from high school in two years, and then attended Hunter College for her bachelor’s degree, followed by Howard University for a medical degree. She completed a fellowship for ophthalmology at Columbia University and then worked as an intern at both Harlem Hospital and Columbia University.

Dr. Bath noticed that half the patients at the Harlem eye clinic were blind in contrast to hardly any of the patients at the Columbia clinic being blind. After conducting an epidemiological study, she concluded that the high prevalence of blindness in Blacks was because of lack of access to ophthalmologic care. Dr. Bath founded the discipline of community ophthalmology which focused on outreach to traditionally underserved populations.

It is estimated that this outreach has saved the sight of thousands of people. In 1977, Dr. Bath and three others formed the American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness, and as its director, traveled widely offering services to those in industrial and developing countries.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Ann Brice.

