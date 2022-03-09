Women's History Month: Dr. Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor

Dr. Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor (1976-present) was selected by NASA in 2009. Board certified in Internal and Aerospace Medicine. She recently served as Flight Engineer on the International Space Station for Expeditions 56 and 57 (June 6 through Dec. 19, 2018).

During her 197 days in space, she carried out numerous experiments that helped the scientific understanding of the world grow. She is also certified as an International Space Station CAPCOM and served as the lead Capcom for the SpaceX-4 and SpaceX-8 cargo resupply missions.

In June 2012, Dr. Auñón-Chancellor piloted a DeepWorker 2000 submersible as part of the NASA/NOAA NEEMO 16 underwater exploration mission off Key Largo, Florida. In July 2015, she participated as an aquanaut in the NEEMO 20 crew.

Dr. Auñón-Chancellor’s research is concerned with the medical implications of space radiation exposure, including computer modelling of the radiation environment of a crewed orbiting spacecraft. Now, Dr. Auñón-Chancellor spends most of her time handling medical issues for both the ISS Operations branch and Commercial Crew Branch.

Born April 9, 1976, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auñón’s father is Dr. Jorge Auñón, a Cuban exile who arrived in the United States in 1960; her mother is Margaret Auñón, who writes murder mysteries. Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor stands out as a remarkable woman who contributes to the scientific community as both a surgeon and an astronaut.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Erica Koonmen.

