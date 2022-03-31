Women's history month: Elizabeth Wanamaker Peratrovich

Elizabeth Peratrovich was an American civil rights activist, Grand President of the Alaska Native Sisterhood, and member of the Tlingit nation who worked for equality on behalf of Alaska Natives.

She was born on July 4, 1911, in Petersburg, Alaska, with the Tlingit name of Ḵaaxxgal.aat (“person who packs for themselves”). She was orphaned at a young age and adopted by Andrew and Jean Wanamaker, who gave her the name Elizabeth Jean.

On Dec. 15, 1931, Elizabeth Wanamaker married Roy Scott Peratrovich (1908–1989), also a Tlingit, of mixed Native and Serb descent. The Peratroviches were concerned about racial discrimination and inequities.

Looking for greater access to lawmakers who could effect change, they moved to Juneau, and even there found extensive social and racial discrimination against Alaska Native people. With the help of others, Elizabeth and Roy Peratrovich drafted and introduced an anti-discrimination bill in 1941, though it would fail to pass, they would persevere.

In 1945, representing the Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood, they would again bring an anti-discrimination bill before the Alaska Senate. Last to testify, Elizabeth Peratrovich took to the floor to deliver an impassioned speech, calling for equal treatment for Indigenous peoples. The Senate voted 11–5 for House Resolution 14, providing “full and equal accommodations, facilities, and privileges to all citizens in places of public accommodations within the jurisdiction of the Territory of Alaska; to provide penalties for violation.”

Alaska thus became the first territory or state to end “Jim Crow” since 18 states banned discrimination in public accommodations in the three decades following the Civil War. Elizabeth Peratrovich died after battling breast cancer, on December 1, 1958, at the age of 47.

In February 2020, the 75th anniversary of the bill she fought for, the U.S. Mint released five million $1 coins commemorating the Anti-Discrimination Law of 1945. The “tails” side features a portrait of Elizabeth Peratrovich, the name of the legislation, and the symbol of the Tlingit Raven descent group, of which she was a member.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse, Researched by Erica Koonmen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0