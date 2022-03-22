Women's History Month: Florence Nightingale

Florence Nightingale (1820-1910) was born in Florence, Italy, to an affluent British family. From a young age she was interested in philanthropy, and by the time she was 16, she believed nursing was her divine purpose.

Despite her parents’ insistence that she marry a man of means, Nightingale enrolled as a nursing school in Lutheran Hospital of Pastor Fliedner in Kaiserwerth, Germany. She returned to London in the early 1850s and after taking a job at a hospital in Middlesex, she was promoted to superintendent in just a year. This was during the time of a cholera outbreak, and Nightingale made it a priority to optimize sanitation to improve patient outcomes.

In the fall of 1854, a year after the Crimean War broke out, Nightingale was asked to assemble a team of nurses and report to the war front. She was shocked at the filth of the medical units there, and immediately got to work improving the conditions. This resulted in the death rate of the hospital being reduced by two-thirds.

Because she spent many nights walking through the hospital checking on patients, she was nicknamed “The Lady with the Lamp” and “The Angel of Crimea.” Nightingale went on to use data from her experiences to help create the Royal Commission into the health of the Army, and was the first female member of the Royal Statistical Society.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Ann Brice.

