Women's History Month: Flossie Wong-Staal

Flossie Wong-Staal

Flossie Wong-Staal (1947-2020) was born Wong Yee Ching in Guangzhou, China, in 1946. Her family fled to Hong Kong in 1952 after the Communist Revolution. During her time in Hong Kong, Wong-Staal attended the Maryknoll Convent School where she excelled in science.

Her teachers there as well as her family encouraged her to pursue her education in the U.S. When her teachers suggested she change her name to something English, her father suggested “Flossie” after a massive typhoon that had recently struck the area.

She received her B.S. in bacteriology and her Ph.D. in molecular biology from UCLA. She did her post-doc work at University of California San Diego, and after that, went to work for Robert Gallo at the NIH. There she began her research into retroviruses, and soon after, became the first researcher to clone HIV.

In 1990, Wong-Staal was recruited to the University of California San Diego, where she started the Center for AIDS research. Her work there led to new treatments for HIV/AIDS patients. In 2002, she joined Immusol, a biopharmaceutical company she founded with her second husband, where she focused on therapies for Hepatitis C.

The Institute for Scientific Information named Wong-Staal “the top woman scientist of the 1980s” and, in 2019, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Ann Brice.

