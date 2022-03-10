Women's History Month: Gertrude Belle Elion

Gertrude Belle Elion

Gertrude Belle Elion (1918-1999) was born in New York City to Eastern European immigrant parents. She was a science prodigy who was admitted to Hunter College at age 15 and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in chemistry at 19.

Many laboratories would not hire women chemists, so she took various jobs including secretary and teacher, then earned her M.S. in chemistry from New York University. She began work on a doctorate, but finances prevented her from completing the degree.

It was the Great Depression so fellowships were scarce and usually went to men. Later, World War II created labor shortages in the pharmaceutical industry and Elion was hired as a research assistant to Dr. George Hitchings at Burroughs Wellcome (now GlaxoSmithKlein). There she developed drugs to combat childhood leukemia and to prevent the body from rejecting transplanted organs.

Later, she invented a compound to fight gout and an antiviral agent used to treat herpes virus infections. In 1988 she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine, which she shared with mentor Dr. Hitchings. Elion’s name appears on 45 patents in medicine and she was awarded 23 honorary degrees.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Jan Eriksen.

