Women's History Month: Hadiyah-Nicole Green

Hadiyah-Nicole Green (1978-present) became an orphan at age 4 and went to live with her aunt and uncle Ora Lee and General Lee Smith in St. Louis. When she was an adult, both her aunt and uncle struggled with and finally succumbed to cancer, planting the spark in Green to steer her considerable science aptitude toward improving treatments for the disease.

She earned M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in physics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. While a student, Green began researching the concept of targeting cancer cells with lasers, a treatment without side effects.

In 2013, she joined the faculty at Tuskegee University and was recruited in 2016 by the Morehouse University School of Medicine. She was awarded a $1.1 million grant from Veterans Affairs to further develop targeted cancer therapies, nanoparticle fabrication and antibody conjugation.

Green created the Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation, named in memory of her aunt, to help fund human clinical trials. Ebony Magazine selected Green as one of the 100 most influential African American leaders in the United States.

