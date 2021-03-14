Women's History Month: Harry T. Burn and Febb Ensminger Burn

Harry Burn (1895-1977) was born in Niota, Tennessee to Febb Ensminger Burn (1873-1945), a college-educated teacher, and James Burn, the local stationmaster. In 1918, Burn became the youngest member of the Tennessee legislature at the age of 22. The US Senate passed the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote on June 4, 1919, but it could not become law without ratification by 36 states. By August 1919, 35 states had ratified the new amendment. On August 20, 1920, the Tennessee legislature held a special session to take up the issue.

Burn initially sided with the suffragists, but then was convinced to vote against them. He was hoping that the issue would be tabled so he would not have to vote on suffrage until his second term. There was a vote to the table, but then a motion to consider the original vote on suffrage was considered. The vote was deadlocked and it all came down to Republican representative Burn.

Unbeknownst to his colleagues, he had a letter in his breast pocket from his mother that admonished him to vote in favor of the amendment. She wrote, “Now Harry, don’t forget to be a good boy and help Mrs. Catt (a national suffragist) put the ‘rat’ in ratification.” Burn faced a dilemma — to vote against the amendment and remain faithful to his “anti” constituents or remain faithful to the wishes of his mother. Burn cast the tie-breaking “aye” vote and the 19th Amendment became the supreme law of the land. We owe Mrs. Burn and her son a debt of gratitude!

